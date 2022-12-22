(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States demonstrated that there were no real calls for peace, nor were there any warnings about Kiev's shelling of civilians in Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Washington, where he held talks with US President Joe Biden and addressed the US Congress.

"There was also not a single warning to Mr. Zelensky against the continuation of the barbaric shelling of residential buildings in the settlements of Donbas, and there were no calls for peace. Real calls for peace, not the ones being said on camera, but real ones," Peskov told a briefing.

The United States and other countries are expanding the range of arms supplies to Ukraine, which does not contribute to a prompt settlement of the conflict, the spokesman said.

"We see that, in fact, the United States and other countries are on the path of constantly expanding the range and improving the technical level of the weapons they supply to Ukraine, this does not contribute to a prompt settlement of the situation" Peskov said.

Peskov affirmatively answered the question of whether these supplies will become the target of Russian military.

"Like all other types of weapons used by the armed forces of Ukraine, demilitarization is still one of the goals of the special military operation," Peskov said.