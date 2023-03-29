MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Beijing itself decides whether it is appropriate to organize a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia has no right to advise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

In an interview with AP earlier this month, Zelenskyy said that he is ready to meet with Xi in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier on Wednesday that China maintains communication with all parties on the Ukrainian issue, including Ukraine, but there is no specific information regarding a possible meeting between the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders.

"We know the balanced position of China, we highly appreciate it and believe that the Chinese leader himself decides the expediency of certain contacts, and we have no right to give any advice here," Peskov told reporters.