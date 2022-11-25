UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Zelenskyy's Words On Returning Crimea: Discussion Of Russian Land Alienation

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Zelenskyy's Words on Returning Crimea: Discussion of Russian Land Alienation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Ukraine has not abandoned the idea that Crimea should be returned by force, but for Moscow this means discussing the alienation of the Russian territory, which is out of the question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the fate of Crimea was rising on the international agenda. The leader called "a waste of time" any solution to the conflict entailing that Crimea remains part of Russia.

"You know that from the very beginning, and the president spoke about this more than once before the start of the special operation, the Constitution of Ukraine said that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine by force.

And de facto, Ukraine has not refused this, for us it is nothing more than a discussion of the topic of alienation of the Russian territories, there can be no other understanding here, this is out of the question," Peskov told reporters.

Russian media "absolutely misreported" the essence of the statements by Zelenskyy, saying that he was almost ready "to deal with this topic in a non-military way, but through peaceful negotiations," the official said, noting that this is an absolutely wrong interpretation.

"Such statements once again speak of the unpreparedness, unwillingness and inability of the Ukrainian side to be ready to resolve the problem by non-military methods," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Media From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

10 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.