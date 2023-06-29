Open Menu

Kremlin On ZNPP: Threats Of Kiev's Provocation Constant, Kakhovka HPP Incident Proves It

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Threats of provocations by the Ukrainian side are constant, this was demonstrated by the sabotage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kiev announced large-scale exercises to work out actions in case of a possible emergency at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv, as well as in parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions controlled by Ukraine.

"As for the threat of provocations from the Ukrainian regime, this is a constant threat, this threat is constant, and this infrastructural sabotage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, it demonstrated it to its fullest," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the exercises.

IAEA representatives have recorded Russia's efforts to ensure safety at the ZNPP during their recent visit to the plant, the official added.

