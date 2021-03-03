UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Outraged At US Claims Russian Security Service Was Behind Navalny 'Poisoning'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Outraged at US Claims Russian Security Service Was Behind Navalny 'Poisoning'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed on Wednesday as revolting Washington's claims about the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)'s role in the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The United States imposed sanctions on Russian officials, security services and scientific institutions over alleged use of chemical weapons against Navalny.

"The case of the Berlin patient [Navalny] was cited as grounds to introduce the restrictions. US colleagues say that he was highly likely poisoned, and the FSB was behind the poisoning.

This is disgraceful," Peskov said, commenting on the new sanctions.

"If our American colleagues have some arguments, some specific arguments, then, probably, our American colleagues should share the arguments with us in the interests of establishing the circumstances. If they and our EU colleagues deliberately conceal arguments and evidence, this means they are either deliberately concealing the true background of this Berlin story, or they deliberately hinder reconstruction of the truth. Both would be outrageous and unacceptable," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Berlin United States Share Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

20 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

11 minutes ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

11 minutes ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmedpur East police arrest drug peddler

11 minutes ago

SSP Operations reviews security measures for Senat ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.