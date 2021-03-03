Kremlin Outraged at US Claims Russian Security Service Was Behind Navalny 'Poisoning'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed on Wednesday as revolting Washington's claims about the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)'s role in the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The United States imposed sanctions on Russian officials, security services and scientific institutions over alleged use of chemical weapons against Navalny.

"The case of the Berlin patient [Navalny] was cited as grounds to introduce the restrictions. US colleagues say that he was highly likely poisoned, and the FSB was behind the poisoning.

This is disgraceful," Peskov said, commenting on the new sanctions.

"If our American colleagues have some arguments, some specific arguments, then, probably, our American colleagues should share the arguments with us in the interests of establishing the circumstances. If they and our EU colleagues deliberately conceal arguments and evidence, this means they are either deliberately concealing the true background of this Berlin story, or they deliberately hinder reconstruction of the truth. Both would be outrageous and unacceptable," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.