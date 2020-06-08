(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Kremlin does not plan to have any contact with Fayez Sarraj, the leader of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, the Kremlin does not plan any contacts with Sarraj today," Peskov told reporters, when asked about possible plans regarding talks with the GNA head.