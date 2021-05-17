Kremlin Points to Dangers Associated With Further Escalation of Palestine-Israel Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The possible uncontrolled escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict would pose a significant danger given the fragile security system in the middle East, and effort is currently being made to prevent new airstrikes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Well, the Middle Eastern region is not located on some other continent ... Obviously, the conflict poses a danger in the event of its uncontrolled growth and continuation, as many countries have quite difficult relations .

.. And the regional security system is quite fragile in general," Peskov told reporters.

"The huge deficit of mutual trust and the long-standing potential of regional conflicts certainly do not contribute to regional stabilization. But it is highly important to prevent the events from being transformed into a forceful scenario. Therefore, very energetic effort is being made by the [Middle East] Quartet ... to stop the exchange of strikes," Peskov added.