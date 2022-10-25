Kremlin Points To Great Danger Of Implementing Kiev's Plans To Create 'Dirty Bomb'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russia emphasizes the great danger of implementing Kiev's plans to create a "dirty bomb," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"And once again we emphasize the great danger that lies in the implementation of the very plans that are recorded among the Ukrainians, associated with a 'dirty bomb,'" Peskov told reporters.