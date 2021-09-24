Kremlin Points to Importance of Ensuring Rights of Novatek CFO Arrested in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Kremlin is following developments around Novatek CFO Mark Gyetvay, arrested in the United States on tax evasion charges, and firmly believes the Russian citizen's rights should be ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Since he is also a citizen of the Russian Federation, I believe he has dual citizenship, we are certainly interested in his fate, we are interested in the circumstances of the case. We are certainly ready to provide all the necessary assistance through our diplomatic missions ... On the other hand, he is a US citizen and he bears certain tax obligations, in this case, we have no opportunity to interfere in these processes," Peskov said at a briefing.