UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Positively Assesses Implementation Of Putin-Biden Agreement On Cybersecurity

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:46 PM

Kremlin Positively Assesses Implementation of Putin-Biden Agreement on Cybersecurity

Moscow positively assesses the implementation of the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on cybersecurity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow positively assesses the implementation of the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on cybersecurity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is a very sensitive topic, and here, unfortunately, we cannot disclose substantive issues related to the work that is being carried out, the working mechanism has been established, and it, in fact, performs its functions. In this regard, we can rather give a positive assessment of how the Geneva agreements are being implemented in this part," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the US transferred data on cybercriminals to Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Cyber Crime Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan assures foolproof security for Australian ..

Pakistan assures foolproof security for Australian team

10 minutes ago
 EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row set to e ..

EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row set to expire

1 minute ago
 Weekly inflation goes down slightly

Weekly inflation goes down slightly

1 minute ago
 Gunmen kill at least nine in Nigeria mosque attack ..

Gunmen kill at least nine in Nigeria mosque attack

1 minute ago
 Russia to ban capturing whales for aquariums

Russia to ban capturing whales for aquariums

1 minute ago
 Premier League clubs return to emergency Covid mea ..

Premier League clubs return to emergency Covid measures

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.