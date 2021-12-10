Kremlin Positively Assesses Implementation of Putin-Biden Agreement on Cybersecurity

Moscow positively assesses the implementation of the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on cybersecurity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow positively assesses the implementation of the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on cybersecurity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is a very sensitive topic, and here, unfortunately, we cannot disclose substantive issues related to the work that is being carried out, the working mechanism has been established, and it, in fact, performs its functions. In this regard, we can rather give a positive assessment of how the Geneva agreements are being implemented in this part," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the US transferred data on cybercriminals to Russia.