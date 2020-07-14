UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Praises Ankara's Pledge To Leave Hagia Sophia Open To Visitors

Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:43 PM

Kremlin Praises Ankara's Pledge to Leave Hagia Sophia Open to Visitors

Moscow has accepted with satisfaction Ankara's pledges that Hagia Sophia will be preserved as a UNESCO global heritage site and that everyone will be admitted there after its conversion into a mosque, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Moscow has accepted with satisfaction Ankara's pledges that Hagia Sophia will be preserved as a UNESCO global heritage site and that everyone will be admitted there after its conversion into a mosque, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov pointed to the outcry that the decision to convert Hagia Sophia, initially founded as a Byzantine cathedral, into a mosque had caused among Russia's Orthodox Christians, including Patriarch Kirill.

"At the same time, we have stressed officially: this is a domestic affair of the Republic of Turkey, and we cannot and will not interfere.

It is important for us to know that Hagia Sophia, as a UNESCO world heritage site, is preserved as it is now and the all those arriving in Turkey ... are allowed to come there. We have heard statements by our Turkish colleagues, most importantly the president, that Hagia Sophia will be preserved and that it will remain open, and we are satisfied with it," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was satisfied with Ankara's statements on the matter.

