MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised on Thursday as "good" and "positive" the recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud.

The Kremlin spokesman did not reveal any details of the conversation, which was held on Wednesday.

During their talks, Putin and the crown prince exchanged views on the global energy market situation and agreed to continue close coordination between energy ministries.