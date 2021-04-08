Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a spot-on remark when he qualified Washington's approach to Moscow as "dumb", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, expressing the belief that it was OK to use any wording, given the unpredictability and aggressiveness of the United States' behavior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a spot-on remark when he qualified Washington's approach to Moscow as "dumb", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, expressing the belief that it was OK to use any wording, given the unpredictability and aggressiveness of the United States' behavior.

"Because of the unpredictability, aggressiveness, harshness and unfriendliness of the US policy on our country it is possible to use literally any vocabulary to describe this policy. I have nothing more to add. The minister is always precise in his wording," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Kremlin agrees with the assessment and if it thinks describing the US policy in these terms is appropriate,