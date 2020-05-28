UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Praises Moscow's Efficient Approach To Countering Coronavirus

Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was among the world's cities showing the most efficient approach to countering the spreading of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was among the world's cities showing the most efficient approach to countering the spreading of the coronavirus.

"I do not want to anyhow meddle in the additional powers related to the epidemiological situation, that of regional authorities and, particularly, that of [Moscow Mayor] Sergei Sobyanin, who heads the biggest region, the region, which was most badly hit by the epidemic and which showed, I believe, some of the world's best indices of efficiency of coronavirus countering," Peskov told reporters, when asked how the Kremlin assesses Sobyanin's new order, under which Moscow residents will be allowed to have walks in compliance with a special schedule starting June 1.

