Kremlin Praises Putin-Macron Talks As Intense, Constructive, Trust-Based

Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Kremlin characterizes the talks held on Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as positive, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

Peskov said that during Putin's visit to France, the two leaders had a tete-a-tete conversation and talks with the participation of two delegations.

There was also a separate conversation between the two foreign ministers and contacts between the foreign affairs aides, which were carried out while the presidents talked to each other, he said.

"All this may be described as a very constructive and confidential dialogue, which is very rich in terms of content. We coordinated positions on the main issues of both the bilateral and international agenda," the spokesman said.

