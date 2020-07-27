Kremlin Praises Putin-Zelenskyy Talks as Constructive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assessed on Monday the recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as constructive and business-like.

The leaders focused on Donbas crisis settlement during their conversation, held on Sunday.

"As for the atmosphere of the talks, it was constructive and business-like, it was a substantial conversation," Peskov told reporters.