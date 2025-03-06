Open Menu

Kremlin Praises Rubio Comment On 'proxy War' In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin praises Rubio comment on 'proxy war' in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Kremlin on Thursday praised comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling the conflict in Ukraine a "proxy war", saying they were "in line" with President Vladimir Putin's views.

"We agree. That is how it is... This is absolutely in line with the position that our president and foreign minister have repeatedly expressed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In an interview with Fox news on Wednesday, Rubio said the conflict was "a proxy war between nuclear powers -- the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia -- and it needs to come to an end."

Since launching its campaign against Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has repeatedly claimed that the conflict is part of a broader confrontation with the West.

"We have said that this is actually a conflict between Russia and the collective West," Peskov said.

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

45 seconds ago
 Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

56 seconds ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

16 minutes ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

31 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

1 hour ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

3 hours ago
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

3 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World