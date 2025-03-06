Kremlin Praises Rubio Comment On 'proxy War' In Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Kremlin on Thursday praised comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling the conflict in Ukraine a "proxy war", saying they were "in line" with President Vladimir Putin's views.
"We agree. That is how it is... This is absolutely in line with the position that our president and foreign minister have repeatedly expressed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
In an interview with Fox news on Wednesday, Rubio said the conflict was "a proxy war between nuclear powers -- the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia -- and it needs to come to an end."
Since launching its campaign against Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has repeatedly claimed that the conflict is part of a broader confrontation with the West.
"We have said that this is actually a conflict between Russia and the collective West," Peskov said.
