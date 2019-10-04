Kremlin Praises Russian, Georgian Foreign Ministers' Meeting in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the meeting between the Russian and Georgian foreign ministers in the United States.

"When the situation is, in fact, obvious from the point of view of not returning to this aggressive channel.

Well, we can say that some of the first examples of communication - you know about the meeting of the two foreign ministers in New York recently - are a positive fact," he told reporters.

"At the same time, it was was met with hostility by some politicians in Georgia, but now you just need to be patient and fix the moment that will be suitable for the resumption of air traffic," Peskov said when asked when to expect resumption of flights between Russia and Georgia.