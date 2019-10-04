UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Praises Russian, Georgian Foreign Ministers' Meeting In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:15 PM

Kremlin Praises Russian, Georgian Foreign Ministers' Meeting in US

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the meeting between the Russian and Georgian foreign ministers in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the meeting between the Russian and Georgian foreign ministers in the United States.

"When the situation is, in fact, obvious from the point of view of not returning to this aggressive channel.

Well, we can say that some of the first examples of communication - you know about the meeting of the two foreign ministers in New York recently - are a positive fact," he told reporters.

"At the same time, it was was met with hostility by some politicians in Georgia, but now you just need to be patient and fix the moment that will be suitable for the resumption of air traffic," Peskov said when asked when to expect resumption of flights between Russia and Georgia.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Same New York Georgia United States From

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Continues Exploring Oil Fields in ..

6 minutes ago

Celebrating 50 Years of Apollo 11 Landing with OME ..

38 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Mind Holding Gas Talks With EU, Uk ..

6 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

6 minutes ago

Russia Continues Facing Information Attacks - Krem ..

6 minutes ago

2010-2017: An 11% rise in proportion of Pakistanis ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.