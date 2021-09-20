The Kremlin assesses Russia's parliamentary elections positively and believes the vote was open, competitive and fair, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Kremlin assesses Russia's parliamentary elections positively and believes the vote was open, competitive and fair, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Competitive, open and fair elections remain a priority for the president. In this regard, we assess the electoral process very positively," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also praised the high level of vote competitiveness.