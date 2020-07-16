UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Praises Safronov's Talent But Stresses Only Court Decides On Pre-Trial Restriction

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Praises Safronov's Talent But Stresses Only Court Decides on Pre-Trial Restriction

The Kremlin knows Ivan Safronov, a Russian space agency Roscosmos employee suspected of high treason, as a talented journalist, but is not authorized to make decisions on pre-trial restrictions anyway, as it is up to court to make such rulings, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Kremlin knows Ivan Safronov, a Russian space agency Roscosmos employee suspected of high treason, as a talented journalist, but is not authorized to make decisions on pre-trial restrictions anyway, as it is up to court to make such rulings, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In this case, the Kremlin's opinion has absolutely no importance. The Kremlin is not empowered to choose pre-trial restrictions, the Kremlin does not decide whether a person should be kept in custody or released.

Only the court can make this decision," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Safronov should be held in custody.

"We know him well, we used to work together for more than a year. He used to bee in the [Kremlin] pool when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin served as the prime minister, and he also worked there afterwards, when Putin was elected president again. We do know him as a great, a talented journalist," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Court Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh govt extends lockdown in Karachi till August ..

40 seconds ago

World’s first phase III clinical trial of COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia reports 1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 76 dea ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews progress on incentives for ..

5 minutes ago

Restoration of TIP to provide hundreds of jobs: Om ..

6 minutes ago

England captain Farrell extends stay at relegated ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.