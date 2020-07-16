The Kremlin knows Ivan Safronov, a Russian space agency Roscosmos employee suspected of high treason, as a talented journalist, but is not authorized to make decisions on pre-trial restrictions anyway, as it is up to court to make such rulings, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Kremlin knows Ivan Safronov, a Russian space agency Roscosmos employee suspected of high treason, as a talented journalist, but is not authorized to make decisions on pre-trial restrictions anyway, as it is up to court to make such rulings, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In this case, the Kremlin's opinion has absolutely no importance. The Kremlin is not empowered to choose pre-trial restrictions, the Kremlin does not decide whether a person should be kept in custody or released.

Only the court can make this decision," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Safronov should be held in custody.

"We know him well, we used to work together for more than a year. He used to bee in the [Kremlin] pool when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin served as the prime minister, and he also worked there afterwards, when Putin was elected president again. We do know him as a great, a talented journalist," Peskov added.