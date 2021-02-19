Kremlin Praises US Decision to Reverse Bid to Reimpose UN Sanctions on Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed on Friday Washington's decision to rescind the demand of the previous administration to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, stressing that the sanctions pressure hindered implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Richard Mills announced that Washington withdrew ex-president Donald Trump administration's request to invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism.

"Abandoning calls for sanctions is the right thing to do, as similar sanctions pressure certainly does not contribute to deal implementation, moreover, it was leading the situation to a very difficult deadlock.

Therefore, this development is rather positive. However, it is the restoration of the JCPOA regime that matters," Peskov told reporters.

"You know we have repeatedly confirmed commitment to the JCPOA, we have always expressed regret over the US' withdrawal. We still support this document and call on everyone to do everything possible to ensure its efficient implementation," the Kremlin spokesman continued.