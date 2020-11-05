UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Prefers To Wait Until Final Resuts Of US Election Before Commenting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:29 PM

The Kremlin would rather wait until the final results of the US presidential election have been announced before making any comment, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Kremlin would rather wait until the final results of the US presidential election have been announced before making any comment, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Obviously, the counting of the resuts of the US election and the current situation do not allow for an opportunity to make any comment.

In this case, we, of course, prefer to take a break and wait for some clarity," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman said that any uncertainty "in the most powerful economy in the world" could potentially have a negative impact on the global affairs, the economy, above all.

"We will see how long the uncertainty will last and how strong the impact will be," Peskov told reporters, when asked how the prolonged vote counting in the US could impact the world's economy.

