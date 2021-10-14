Kremlin Preparing Contacts on Afghanistan Issue - Spokesman

The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that it is preparing contacts with partners on the Afghanistan issue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that it is preparing contacts with partners on the Afghanistan issue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Contacts on Afghanistan are really being prepared," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20, the spokesman said that the question should be addressed to the Foreign Ministry.