Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Kremlin will think over the proposed concept of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "quick" briefings with journalists after major events, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged on Thursday.
"We will definitely take note of this, we will ask the president to arrange quick phone briefings after different highly substantial events," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the initiative.
The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that "regular working mode" would be restored in the foreseeable future.