UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Promises To Consider Idea Of Putin's 'Quick' Phone Briefings After Major Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Kremlin Promises to Consider Idea of Putin's 'Quick' Phone Briefings After Major Events

The Kremlin will think over the proposed concept of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "quick" briefings with journalists after major events, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Kremlin will think over the proposed concept of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "quick" briefings with journalists after major events, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged on Thursday.

"We will definitely take note of this, we will ask the president to arrange quick phone briefings after different highly substantial events," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the initiative.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that "regular working mode" would be restored in the foreseeable future.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Bayern's Mueller tests positive for Covid-19: repo ..

1 second ago

Rights NGO Says Woman Shot in Head as Myanmar Poli ..

10 minutes ago

CDA demolishes several illegal structures at state ..

10 minutes ago

PDMA to get 10 more model ambulances

10 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Federal govt, TLP leaders reach agreement, says Im ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.