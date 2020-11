Kremlin Publishes Statement of Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan on Karabakh

A statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire was published on the Kremlin website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire was published on the Kremlin website.

Turkey is not mentioned anywhere in the statement, including in what regards peacekeepers.