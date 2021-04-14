Kremlin Qualifies Putin-Biden Phone Conversation as 'Business-Like'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as business-like

The phone talks were held on Tuesday at Washington's initiative.

Biden confirmed the goal of developing stable and predictable relations with Russia, and also invited Putin to hold a face-to-face meeting in a third country in the coming months.

"It was business-like," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on the negotiations.

"Taking into consideration how many topics both sides mentioned following the talks, you can make a conclusion that the conversation was quite long," Peskov added.