Kremlin Qualifies Putin-Biden Phone Conversation As 'Business-Like'
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:33 PM
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as business-like
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as business-like.
The phone talks were held on Tuesday at Washington's initiative.
Biden confirmed the goal of developing stable and predictable relations with Russia, and also invited Putin to hold a face-to-face meeting in a third country in the coming months.
"It was business-like," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on the negotiations.
"Taking into consideration how many topics both sides mentioned following the talks, you can make a conclusion that the conversation was quite long," Peskov added.