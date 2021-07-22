MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia's inter-state complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Ukraine is fully consistent, as everything was done in line with the norms of this organization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, the Kremlin's attitude cannot be considered separately from Russia's appeal to the ECHR ... This is an absolutely logical appeal, which is provided for by the rules of this international organization. Russia is taking action ... as it sees no reaction from this organization on many issues," Peskov told reporters, asked about the Kremlin's attitude to this complaint.

This is not a formal appeal but an attempt to sort things out, the Kremlin spokesman continued.