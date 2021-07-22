UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Qualifies Russia's ECHR Complaint Against Kiev As Fully Consistent

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Qualifies Russia's ECHR Complaint Against Kiev as Fully Consistent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia's inter-state complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Ukraine is fully consistent, as everything was done in line with the norms of this organization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, the Kremlin's attitude cannot be considered separately from Russia's appeal to the ECHR ... This is an absolutely logical appeal, which is provided for by the rules of this international organization. Russia is taking action ... as it sees no reaction from this organization on many issues," Peskov told reporters, asked about  the Kremlin's attitude to this complaint.

This is not a formal appeal but an attempt to sort things out, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

