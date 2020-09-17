The Kremlin is not in favor of Poland's idea to detain Russian flight dispatchers who were on duty during the crash of Lech Kaczyński's plane, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

Polish prosecutors indicated earlier in the day that Warsaw would attempt to detain the dispatchers who were working at the airport of the Russian city of Smolensk at the time of the crash in 2010.

The court's decision on their arrest will pave the way for an international arrest warrant.

"I do not know if there were some contacts or some legal steps in accordance with the international practice, if our prosecutor general or investigators received any requests from Warsaw. In general, as a concept, to respond to the second part of your question, we see it negatively," Peskov said, when asked if there were any contacts on the idea and what the Kremlin thought about Poland's plan.