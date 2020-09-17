UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Questions Poland's Idea To Detain Russian Flight Dispatchers Over Kaczynski Crash

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:01 PM

Kremlin Questions Poland's Idea to Detain Russian Flight Dispatchers Over Kaczynski Crash

The Kremlin is not in favor of Poland's idea to detain Russian flight dispatchers who were on duty during the crash of Lech Kaczyński's plane, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Kremlin is not in favor of Poland's idea to detain Russian flight dispatchers who were on duty during the crash of Lech Kaczyński's plane, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Polish prosecutors indicated earlier in the day that Warsaw would attempt to detain the dispatchers who were working at the airport of the Russian city of Smolensk at the time of the crash in 2010.

The court's decision on their arrest will pave the way for an international arrest warrant.

"I do not know if there were some contacts or some legal steps in accordance with the international practice, if our prosecutor general or investigators received any requests from Warsaw. In general, as a concept, to respond to the second part of your question, we see it negatively," Peskov said, when asked if there were any contacts on the idea and what the Kremlin thought about Poland's plan.

Related Topics

Russia Warsaw Smolensk Poland From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree inviting SCC to conven ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Tells US Ambassador Meddling in B ..

3 minutes ago

&quot;Government plays key role in embracing new w ..

35 minutes ago

KT to develop companion robot for children and eld ..

7 minutes ago

I.Coast ex-PM Soro vows 'no election', urges oppos ..

7 minutes ago

I.Coast ex-PM Soro says his presidential candidacy ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.