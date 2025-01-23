Kremlin Ready For 'mutually Respectful' Trump Talks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Kremlin said Thursday it saw nothing new in US President Donald Trump's calls for Russia to end its military offensive in Ukraine, and that Moscow was ready for "mutually respectful" dialogue with him.
The US leader had on Wednesday threatened fresh sanctions on Moscow if Russia did not strike a deal to end its nearly three-year campaign against Ukraine.
Expectations are high that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will soon hold a phone call to discuss the conflict, after the Republican pledged on the campaign trail to bring a swift end to the fighting.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was "ready for equal, mutually respectful dialogue.
"
"We are waiting for signals, which we have not yet received," he added.
Trump has not said publicly how he sees the contours of a potential peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.
Putin has outlined maximalist demands that include the Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of its own territory still under Kyiv's control.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has meanwhile ruled out territorial concessions, though has said he would consider trying to secure the return of land captured by Russia through "diplomatic" means.
Kyiv is also demanding security guarantees from NATO and the United States along with the deployment of Western, including American, peacekeeping troops.
