UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Ready To Give 'full Cooperation' To Germany On Navalny

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:28 PM

Kremlin ready to give 'full cooperation' to Germany on Navalny

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia was ready to cooperate fully with Germany over the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after Berlin confirmed he was poisoned with a nerve agent

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia was ready to cooperate fully with Germany over the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after Berlin confirmed he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "In general we confirm that we are ready and have an interest in full cooperation and exchange of data on this topic with Germany," quoted by RIA Novosti state news agency.

Peskov complained that Russia had not received an answer to its request for German doctors to share their findings.

He insisted that before Navalny was evacuated to Berlin on August 22, Russia had not found traces of poisoning, reflecting earlier statements by doctors.

"Before the sick man was taken to Berlin, a whole set of tests were carried out in our country in accordance with all international standards, no poisonous substances were detected," he said, not using Navalny's name as is Kremlin practice.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson slammed Germany for not providing Russia with evidence for its statements in comments to AFP.

"We are urging our partners to offer full cooperation and exchange of information," the spokesperson said, criticising "loud public announcements without any presenting any facts at all".

The spokesperson suggested that Germany's aim was to "justify some retaliatory measures that have already been prepared".

Russia is still awaiting an answer from Germany to an official request sent by the Prosecutor-General's Office asking German doctors to share medical data on Navalny with Russian counterparts, the ministry spokesperson said.

Russia has launched an initial police check into the circumstances of Navalny's illness but has not opened a criminal probe.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that there were no grounds to launch an investigation yet.

"An investigation can start when it is established what happened," he said.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Russia German Germany Berlin Man August Criminals All From Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

14 minutes ago

US Reports Increase in Jet Fuel Consumption Second ..

1 minute ago

Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with No ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls on Germany to Provi ..

1 minute ago

No Brexit deal without fisheries: EU negotiator

7 minutes ago

EU denounces 'despicable and cowardly' poisoning o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.