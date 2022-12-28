UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Reaffirms Putin-Xi Contact Remains In Works

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Kremlin Reaffirms Putin-Xi Contact Remains in Works

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and the "contact" between them is now being prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that this contact is indeed being prepared. We will tell you in a timely manner when and how it will be carried out," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier this month, Peskov said that a form of contact between the countries' leaders was being prepared before the New Year, but it was too early to talk about the format.

On December 21, Xi held a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in Beijing. During the visit, Medvedev reportedly conveyed a message from Putin, which noted the unprecedented level of Russian-Chinese political dialogue and practical cooperation. The message also expressed confidence in the constant progressive development of interstate and inter-party ties in close cooperation with the new leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

