MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Moscow has taken note of the euphoria of the Poles, thanking the United States after the emergency at the Nord Stream pipelines, and recalled the appeal of US President Joe Biden to get rid of Nord Stream 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Do you remember the statements of the US president, which were made in early February, who then promised to get rid of Nord Stream 2? We do not know what the US president had in mind. We see, you know, a hysterical euphoric reaction bordering on insanity of the Poles, who thank the United States for this. What does this gratitude mean? We do not know either," Peskov told reporters.

After the emergency, the profits of US companies supplying LNG to Europe have significantly increased, the official added.