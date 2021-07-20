Kremlin Redirects Inquiries on Draft List of Data That May Be Used Against Russia to FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A draft list of data that could be used against Russia if other countries were to obtain them is a matter for the Federal Security Service (FSB), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, the FSB prepared the draft list of the sensitive data.

The list contains information about the financial, material and technical support of the Russian military as well as the activities of space agency Roscosmos.

"I cannot comment on this now. Firstly, I do not have information, I have not seen this list. And, of course, it is necessary to ask the Federal Security Service, the authors of this document, for a comment," Peskov said.