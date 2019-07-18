Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that questions regarding the alleged participation of Russian troops in the Syrian government's struggle to regain control over Idlib province should be addressed to the Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that questions regarding the alleged participation of Russian troops in the Syrian government's struggle to regain control over Idlib province should be addressed to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier in the day, a Syrian armed militia group said that Russian forces had joined Syrian troops in their fight for control over Idlib.

"This [question] should be addressed to the Defense Ministry," Peskov said, asked whether the Russian special forces were fighting to retake Idlib province.

Most of Idlib is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance of Islamic terror groups led by al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front (both terror groups are banned in Russia).

There are reportedly 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, in the region.

In May, terrorists increased the frequency of attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. They were also attempting to attack Syrian army positions in the region. The government forces responded by attacking terrorists in Idlib.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.