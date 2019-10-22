Kremlin Redirects Question on Extension of Syria Ceasefire to Ankara

The question regarding whether the agreement between the United States and Turkey on the ceasefire in northern Syria will be prolonged should be posed to Ankara, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The question regarding whether the agreement between the United States and Turkey on the ceasefire in northern Syria will be prolonged should be posed to Ankara, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the US and Turkey reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria and to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), designated as terrorists by Ankara, from the Turkish border area. Nevertheless, ceasefire violations have been reported by both sides.

"We should ask Turkey [whether the ceasefire will be prolonged]. The point is that Washington and Ankara did not sign a treaty, but reached an agreement.

Today, Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and his Turkish counterpart, [Recep Tayyip Erdogan,] are going to exchange information [on north Syria.] The talks will be followed by a press conference, where the parties are likely to shed light [on the ceasefire issue,]" Peskov said.

Speaking on Russia's readiness to allow the Turkish forces to remain in Syria, the spokesman stressed that only the legitimate Syrian government could give such permission.

He also made a point to mention that the Russian forces are the only military legitimately present in Syria at the government's request.