Kremlin Redirects Questions About Raids Of Proekt Journalists' Homes To Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin Redirects Questions About Raids of Proekt Journalists' Homes to Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Kremlin is not in charge of commenting on raids of the homes of the Proekt media project's journalists, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, redirecting inquiries to police.

The news outlet specializing in investigative journalism reported raids of homes of its editor-in-chief, his deputy and a journalist on Tuesday morning, a day after Proekt announced a report into Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev's alleged hidden wealth. Police said measures had been taken as part of a defamation case over the media's 2017 publication about St. Petersburg businessman Ilya Traber, suspected of connections to organized crime.

"We are not prosecutors, nor lawyers, and we cannot comment on the legitimacy of the actions of law enforcement.

I reiterate you can apply for comments to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is not our matter, this is not our business," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin had learned about the raids from media, noting it had no idea of the details of the case.

Commenting on whether the presidential administration had gotten acquainted with the recent investigation, Peskov said it has not had such an opportunity yet.

In February, the RT broadcaster published own investigation saying that Proekt, which positions itself as independent, received funds in the form of grants from European and US authorities.

