UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Redirects Row Over Media Claims About Chechnya Executions To Court

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

Kremlin Redirects Row Over Media Claims About Chechnya Executions to Court

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not the right adjudicator when it comes to complaints over moot media publications, as such cases should be settled in court of law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after the Akhmad Kadyrov police unit appealed to Putin to protest reports of alleged extrajudicial killings in Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not the right adjudicator when it comes to complaints over moot media publications, as such cases should be settled in court of law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after the Akhmad Kadyrov police unit appealed to Putin to protest reports of alleged extrajudicial killings in Chechnya.

On Wednesday, the Chechen police unit named after the first president of Russia's Caucasian republic appealed to Putin in connection with Novaya Gazeta articles on purported extrajudicial killings in the region. Peskov noted that the Kremlin had learnt about the appeal from media.

"Of course, it [the appeal] is not at the right address," Peskov told reporters.

He pointed to legal opportunities to challenge information published in media, like filing a claim for the protection of honor and dignity or seeking a libel case.

"The President of the Russian Federation is not a judicial body, he cannot make judicial decisions, that's the point; he cannot receive claims against a newspaper," the spokesman added.

Monday's article about the alleged executions in Chechnya became Novaya Gazeta's second material on the matter since the beginning of the year. The Civic Chamber of Chechnya has dismissed the fresh article as slander and "far-fetched accusations" and appealed to the president to "protect law enforcement officers" and "ensure the rule of law."

Related Topics

Protest Police Russia Vladimir Putin Chamber Media From Court

Recent Stories

Chief Traffic Officer's instructions to intensify ..

44 seconds ago

443 cadets pass out at Police training college Mul ..

45 seconds ago

UAE Team Emirates line-up for Milan-San Remo

20 minutes ago

17 restaurants sealed, 34 arrested over violation ..

51 seconds ago

Prisoners Passed Over in Vaccine Rollouts Globally ..

8 minutes ago

WHO Official Urges Int'l Community to Maintain Con ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.