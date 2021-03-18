Kremlin Redirects Row Over Media Claims About Chechnya Executions to Court

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not the right adjudicator when it comes to complaints over moot media publications, as such cases should be settled in court of law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after the Akhmad Kadyrov police unit appealed to Putin to protest reports of alleged extrajudicial killings in Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not the right adjudicator when it comes to complaints over moot media publications, as such cases should be settled in court of law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after the Akhmad Kadyrov police unit appealed to Putin to protest reports of alleged extrajudicial killings in Chechnya.

On Wednesday, the Chechen police unit named after the first president of Russia's Caucasian republic appealed to Putin in connection with Novaya Gazeta articles on purported extrajudicial killings in the region. Peskov noted that the Kremlin had learnt about the appeal from media.

"Of course, it [the appeal] is not at the right address," Peskov told reporters.

He pointed to legal opportunities to challenge information published in media, like filing a claim for the protection of honor and dignity or seeking a libel case.

"The President of the Russian Federation is not a judicial body, he cannot make judicial decisions, that's the point; he cannot receive claims against a newspaper," the spokesman added.

Monday's article about the alleged executions in Chechnya became Novaya Gazeta's second material on the matter since the beginning of the year. The Civic Chamber of Chechnya has dismissed the fresh article as slander and "far-fetched accusations" and appealed to the president to "protect law enforcement officers" and "ensure the rule of law."