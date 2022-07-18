Kremlin Refers Nord Stream Turbine Question to Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) A question about returning a turbine used by the Nord Stream pipeline should be asked to Gazprom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the Kremlin learns about the situation from media.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reported that Canada shipped the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbine, which had remained stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions, to Germany on Sundaym and it should arrive in Russia by July 24.

"You ask questions based on media reports, there was not a single official statement - neither from the company, nor from the buyers, nor the sellers of gas. I suggest asking all these questions to Gazprom, which will answer this in a qualified manner," Peskov told reporters.