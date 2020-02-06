Kremlin Refrains From Comment on Trump Impeachment Acquittal - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Kremlin refrains from any comment on the US Senate acquitting President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, which is an internal affair of the United States, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We traditionally believe we cannot interfere in US internal affairs," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on how Kermlin felt about the news of Trump's victory in the Senate.

According to the spokesman, the Senate's decision was quire predictable.