UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refrains From Comment On Trump Impeachment Acquittal - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Kremlin Refrains From Comment on Trump Impeachment Acquittal - Spokesman

The Kremlin refrains from any comment on the US Senate acquitting President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, which is an internal affair of the United States, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Kremlin refrains from any comment on the US Senate acquitting President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, which is an internal affair of the United States, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We traditionally believe we cannot interfere in US internal affairs," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on how Kermlin felt about the news of Trump's victory in the Senate.

According to the spokesman, the Senate's decision was quire predictable.

Related Topics

Senate Trump United States From

Recent Stories

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

5 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

2 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah for developing MNCs

2 minutes ago

Kite flying ban violators to be dealt with iron ha ..

2 minutes ago

586,000 people flee NW Syria in a month

2 minutes ago

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.