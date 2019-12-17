Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refrained from comments on reports about repeated appeals of the German chancellor's office to Russia regarding the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen descent, was killed in Berlin on August 23. On the same day, the German prosecution announced it had arrested a 49-year-old Russian citizen on suspicion of committing the murder. According to media reports, since late August, the German chancellor's office and other agencies and departments have repeatedly reached out to Russia, including the presidential administration, in connection with the murder of Khangoshvili.

"I have nothing to add to what we have already said on this topic," Peskov said when asked to confirm this information.

Earlier this month, two Russian diplomats were expelled from Germany over the Kremlin's alleged refusal to help the investigation into the murder. Then, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had repeatedly asked Berlin to extradite Khangoshvili, since the government believed he had once engaged in organizing deadly terror attacks in Russia. The leader also said he believed that it was wrong to expel Russian diplomats over the matter and pledged that his country would assist in the investigation. Shortly thereafter, however, two employees of the German Embassy in Russia were asked to leave the country.