UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Refrains From Commenting On Possible Moscow-Kiev Talks In Hungary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 06:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained on Thursday from commenting on reports about possible talks between Moscow and Kiev in Hungary and from divulging additional details of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On Wednesday, Putin and Orban discussed the situation in Ukraine, including Moscow-Kiev talks and the Bucha tragedy. Media reported on the same day that the Hungarian leader had invited Putin for peace talks with Ukraine in Hungary with the participation of the Ukrainian and French presidents, as well as the German chancellor.

"We have provided all the information regarding this phone call that we deemed appropriate. There will be no more additional information," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. The sides held the first round of peace talks in Belarus on February 28. Another round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was held in Istanbul on March 29.

