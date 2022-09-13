Kremlin Refrains From Commenting On Possible Role Of CSTO In Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict
September 13, 2022
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refrained from commenting on a possible role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in deescalating tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
"Since work is underway ... I would not like to announce anything before the approval process is completed," Peskov told reporters.