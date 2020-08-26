UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Situation in Belarus to Avoid Meddling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Kremlin will not give any assessments to events in Belarus, considering it equivalent to interference in another country's sovereign affairs, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, former Belarusian presidential candidate, currently self-exiled in Lithuania, told the European Parliament that the post-election protests in Belarus were neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian.

"In this case, giving any assessments to what is taking place [in Belarus] or giving any assessments to actions of [Belarusian] law enforcement, whose function is to preserve law and order, would amount to interference in the domestic affairs of our neighboring, allied Belarus. We will not do this," Peskov said at a briefing.

