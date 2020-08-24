UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refuses To Comment On Lukashenko's Gun-Toting Appearance On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Lukashenko's Gun-Toting Appearance on Sunday

The Kremlin's spokesman on Monday refused to comment on videos showing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko holding an assault rifle the previous day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Kremlin's spokesman on Monday refused to comment on videos showing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko holding an assault rifle the previous day.

Belarusian media circulated video and images on Sunday showing Lukashenko exiting a helicopter outside the presidential residence in the capital of Minsk sporting a bulletproof vest and an assault rifle. Lukashenko's teenage son, Nikolai, and a number of security officers were also seen armed and accompanying the embattled president.

"I will not answer your question," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily briefing, in response a question of whether the Kremlin believed such behavior was adequate for a head of state.

Minsk on Sunday was the stage of a massive opposition rally calling on Lukashenko to step down. Unconfirmed estimates claimed that the number of people gathered was around 100,000. Security forces did not attempt to quash the demonstrations or apprehend any of the protesters. Roads leading up to the presidential residence and key official buildings were blocked.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Minsk Belarus August Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

1 minute ago

28 minutes ago

1,068,853 animals inoculated in Faisalabad divisio ..

3 minutes ago

5G coverage for main public areas of Shanghai airp ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive SU-34M Bomber ..

3 minutes ago

Iran to Make Use of Russian Experience in Military ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.