MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Kremlin's spokesman on Monday refused to comment on videos showing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko holding an assault rifle the previous day.

Belarusian media circulated video and images on Sunday showing Lukashenko exiting a helicopter outside the presidential residence in the capital of Minsk sporting a bulletproof vest and an assault rifle. Lukashenko's teenage son, Nikolai, and a number of security officers were also seen armed and accompanying the embattled president.

"I will not answer your question," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily briefing, in response a question of whether the Kremlin believed such behavior was adequate for a head of state.

Minsk on Sunday was the stage of a massive opposition rally calling on Lukashenko to step down. Unconfirmed estimates claimed that the number of people gathered was around 100,000. Security forces did not attempt to quash the demonstrations or apprehend any of the protesters. Roads leading up to the presidential residence and key official buildings were blocked.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.