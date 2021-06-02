(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Kremlin will not comment on speculation in British media that Russia significantly undercounted its COVID-19 fatality rate, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Times reported on Tuesday, citing statistics compiled by The Economist, that the number of people dying in Russia above the statistically normal levels was much higher than in most other countries.

Asked by reporters how he could comment on the article, Peskov said that he could not because "it is unclear what kind of an analysis this is."

Russia has recorded more than 5 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including some 120,000 deaths. The Economist's data suggests that Russia's excess death rate exceeds the official coronavirus death rate by more than five times.