Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Poland Being Guarantor of Russia-Ukraine Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Monday to comment on the possible participation of Poland in future peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine.

Peskov was asked whether countries such as Poland, with its unfriendly rhetoric toward Russia, can be a guarantor of potential future peace agreements with Ukraine. Peskov said that details of the negotiations now should not be publicly discussed.

"We believe that this (revealing details of the negotiations) is inexpedient and that it could harm the negotiation process," Peskov said.

On Sunday, the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Pawel Soloch, said that Kiev wants Poland to be among the guarantors of future peace agreements with Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.