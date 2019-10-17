(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Thursday to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to withdraw the country's signature from the 1949 Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions on protecting victims of international armed conflicts.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Putin had prepared a draft bill that would withdraw Russia's signature from the Additional Protocol I. The explanatory note stressed that Russia continued to make payments to the international fact-finding commission designed to investigate human right abuses against non-combatants during armed conflicts despite it not having performed its duties since 1991.

"I cannot say anything," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the bill.

The Russian government has supported the president's initiative.