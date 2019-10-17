UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refuses To Comment On Putin's Plans To Withdraw 1949 Geneva Protocol Signature

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Putin's Plans to Withdraw 1949 Geneva Protocol Signature

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Thursday to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to withdraw the country's signature from the 1949 Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions on protecting victims of international armed conflicts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Thursday to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to withdraw the country's signature from the 1949 Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions on protecting victims of international armed conflicts.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Putin had prepared a draft bill that would withdraw Russia's signature from the Additional Protocol I. The explanatory note stressed that Russia continued to make payments to the international fact-finding commission designed to investigate human right abuses against non-combatants during armed conflicts despite it not having performed its duties since 1991.

"I cannot say anything," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the bill.

The Russian government has supported the president's initiative.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva From Government

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit National Crick ..

5 minutes ago

Committee to set standards for industrial waste pr ..

1 minute ago

Venezuelan Constituent Assembly's Head Wants Oppos ..

1 minute ago

Putin to Visit State Defense Control Center on Thu ..

1 minute ago

International Day for Eradication of Poverty obser ..

2 minutes ago

Import of GMO seed banned due to its health and en ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.