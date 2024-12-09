Open Menu

Kremlin Refuses To Confirm If Assad In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Kremlin declined on Monday to confirm reports that toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had fled to Moscow, adding that it was "surprised" by the rebel takeover.

"As for Mr Assad's whereabouts, I've got nothing to tell you," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that Assad and his family were in Moscow, hours after he fled the country as rebels entered Damascus.

Assad's son has been studying in the Russian capital.

Peskov said on Monday that if Russia granted asylum to Assad and his family, this would be a decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

