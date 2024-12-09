Kremlin Refuses To Confirm If Assad In Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Kremlin declined on Monday to confirm reports that toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had fled to Moscow, adding that it was "surprised" by the rebel takeover.
"As for Mr Assad's whereabouts, I've got nothing to tell you," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that Assad and his family were in Moscow, hours after he fled the country as rebels entered Damascus.
Assad's son has been studying in the Russian capital.
Peskov said on Monday that if Russia granted asylum to Assad and his family, this would be a decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From World
-
Maharaj bowls South Africa to 109-run win, sweep of Sri Lanka35 minutes ago
-
Evacuations underway as Philippine volcano erupts35 minutes ago
-
China calls for political solution to restore stability in Syria45 minutes ago
-
Griezmann seals superb Atletico comeback in Sevilla thriller45 minutes ago
-
Pressure grows on France's Macron to name new PM1 hour ago
-
South Korea opposition accuse ruling party of 'second coup'1 hour ago
-
China vows to 'firmly defend' sovereignty as Taiwan launches drills1 hour ago
-
South Korean president banned from leaving country1 hour ago
-
Syrians now have 'historic opportunity' to build peaceful future: UN chief says on Assad’s fall2 hours ago
-
A two-week Chomos festival starts in Kalash2 hours ago
-
Nuclear power twice as expensive for Australia as renewables: report2 hours ago
-
Taiwan launches 'combat drills'2 hours ago