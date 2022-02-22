UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Refuses To Confirm Whether Russia Sent Peacekeepers To DPR, LPR

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin Refuses to Confirm Whether Russia Sent Peacekeepers to DPR, LPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Moscow cannot confirm the information about the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces into the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) this night, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, I cannot confirm this information. I do not know anything about it," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of Russian forces to the DPR and the LPR, the official said it will be made by President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the self-proclaimed republics based on expediency and depending on the situation.

