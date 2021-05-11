Russia had nothing to do with hacker attacks in the US and such accusations are unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States said that the country's major pipeline operator, the Colonial Pipeline, suffered a cyber attack. The FBI has confirmed that DarkSide ransomware was responsible for the incident.

According to media reports, the DarkSide hackers are a group of Russian cybercriminals. US President Joe Biden cited intelligence data as saying that there was no evidence Russia was behind the attack, but "the actor's ransomware is in Russia."

"Russia has nothing to do with these hacker attacks. Russia had nothing to do with the previous hacker attacks. We categorically refuse to accept any accusations against us in this regard," Peskov told reporters.